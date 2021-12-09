Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $49,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

