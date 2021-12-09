Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 647 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,094,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,999,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.