Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 1,425 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

TELA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,606. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.