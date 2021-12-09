Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.11.

AVGO opened at $588.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

