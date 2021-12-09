Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 32,361 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,361 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

