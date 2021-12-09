Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 4,018 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 178.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $356.45 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $297.42 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

