Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

