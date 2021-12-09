Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $18.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $18.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.22.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.61.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $348.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,048 shares of company stock worth $23,350,317. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

