Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

