Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

