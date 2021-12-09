Entrée Resources (ERLFF) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Entrée Resources to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -15.51 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.35

Entrée Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 799 3526 3804 110 2.39

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 69.20%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Entrée Resources peers beat Entrée Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

