Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ NETI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 714,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. Eneti has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
NETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
