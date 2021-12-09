Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

DAVA stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.90. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,107. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. Endava has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

