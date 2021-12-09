Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$53.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$53.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at C$48.65 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$40.63 and a 1-year high of C$54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.86.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.