Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Empire stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. Empire has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

