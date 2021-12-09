Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 75492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$144.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

