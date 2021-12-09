Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.