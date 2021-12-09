Elitium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330,078.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $88.55 million and approximately $330,078.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00006622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

