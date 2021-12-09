Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $242.30 and last traded at $243.71. 23,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,366,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.12 and its 200 day moving average is $241.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

