Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Elastic worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Elastic by 94.9% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,292 shares of company stock valued at $42,739,291. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC traded down $5.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.46. 18,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

