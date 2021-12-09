Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.610-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $826 million-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.74 million.Elastic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.43.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,292 shares of company stock valued at $42,739,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

