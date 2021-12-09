El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

