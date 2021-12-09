eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

EGAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,183. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $330.20 million, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

