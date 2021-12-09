EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 4,204 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.57. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,920. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

