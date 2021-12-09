EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

