EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 211 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

