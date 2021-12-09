EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 81 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $588.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.46. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

