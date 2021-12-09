Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.79.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.