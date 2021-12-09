Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

