EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDPFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

EDPFY stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.