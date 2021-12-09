eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.16 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

