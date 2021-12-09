e-Money Market Capitalization Hits $14.53 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $201,466.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.12 or 1.00406065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

