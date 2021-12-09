Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.14 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -0.17.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

