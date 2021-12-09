DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.
DXPE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
