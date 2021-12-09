DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

DXPE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 115.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

