Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.