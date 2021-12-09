Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NAPA stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

