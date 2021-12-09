Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NAPA stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.