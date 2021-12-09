Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Up 3.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 2,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

DRUNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

