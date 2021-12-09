Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 584.33 ($7.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DRX traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 588 ($7.80). 892,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,476. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 323.20 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($8.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 534.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 465.01.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.