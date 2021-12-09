Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 14,892 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DOCS opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 396.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

