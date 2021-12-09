Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE DEI opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

