Donna Dubinsky Sells 505 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $274.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.37. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

