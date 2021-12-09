Donna Dubinsky Sells 505 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $274.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.37. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
