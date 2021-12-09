Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$66.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL stock traded up C$1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.68. 375,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.69. The stock has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330 over the last quarter.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.