Dollarama Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.
DOL stock opened at C$58.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.