Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.900-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.08 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.25 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.17.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

