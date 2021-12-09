DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Purchases $4,847,516.25 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $153.74 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -265.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.18.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.