Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$98.67.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$84.75 on Monday. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$47.22 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$93.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.17.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

