Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 77,395 shares.The stock last traded at $65.31 and had previously closed at $67.17.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Get Docebo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -133.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.