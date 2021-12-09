Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Purchased by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares makes up 1.4% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 23,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $185.61.

