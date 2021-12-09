Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.62

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.62 and traded as low as $46.77. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 1,539,582 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,906,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period.

