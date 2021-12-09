DinoSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $558,463.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $558,463.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.50 or 0.08564756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.52 or 0.99368373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 131,989,067 coins and its circulating supply is 62,762,000 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

